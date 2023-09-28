"Mashabi has served at various positions in both the private and government sectors, and has also acted as board member of Saudia Cargo, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Riyadh Integrated (Transportation, Logistics, Supply Chain and Storage) and Saudi Exports Authority."

Mashabi, former Deputy Minister for Logistics Services at the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services, has an extensive background in the logistics sector and has played a pivotal role in the efforts to bolster Saudi Arabia’s position as a logistics hub, says an official release.

“We are thrilled to have Loay on board and to welcome him to the Saudia Cargo family,” says Teddy Zebitz, CEO, Saudia Cargo. “His background and vast experience in the field will prove to be invaluable in our efforts to drive forward Saudia Cargo’s ambitious growth plans.”



Mashabi adds: “With this new chapter in my career, I am excited to continue serving the Saudi logistics sector and bring forth the untapped potential in the region. Saudia Cargo will, without a doubt, be just the right place to accomplish great feats in placing Saudi Arabia in the centre of the logistics map."

Mashabi holds an Executive MBA from London Business School and a BSc in Petroleum Engineering from King Fahd University, the release added.