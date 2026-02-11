Saudia Cargo moved over 573,000 tonnes of cargo in 2025, delivering solid operational results while broadening its global network, the company announced on 11 February 2026 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Throughout the year, the Middle East carrier operated nearly 4,000 flights, transporting a total of 573,000 tonnes. It handled 15,000 tonnes of exports, achieved a Net Promoter Score of 57 and maintained on-time performance above 90 per cent. The company said the performance highlights its continued focus on transporting high-value and sensitive shipments with efficiency and reliability.

Saudia Cargo also strengthened its presence through several strategic partnerships. In Saudi Arabia, it signed agreements with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Al-Ahsa Development Authority to support national development. Internationally, it partnered with China Cargo Airlines and China’s Henan Group to improve connectivity between Asia and Europe through Zhengzhou and Riyadh.

To expand its operational capabilities, the company signed a strategic agreement with ASL Aviation to lease two Airbus A330-300F freighter aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery and operation in 2026 to support logistics connectivity, increase cargo capacity and provide solutions for customers worldwide. The carrier also launched permanent cargo services to Zhengzhou in China and Milan in Italy, strengthening its network.

In June 2025, Saudia Cargo announced the launch of a new entity, Saudia Cargo Global, in partnership with TAM Group. The new company is headquartered in Hong Kong and aims to enhance the carrier’s presence in the Asian market.

Throughout 2025, Saudia Cargo said its focus on operational excellence, digital innovation and sustainability was recognised with several awards. These included honours for Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation and Corporate Social Responsibility. The company was also named Best E-Commerce Carrier in the Middle East for 2025.

The carrier further enhanced its quality standards by obtaining IATA CEIV Fresh certification for handling perishable goods. It also secured four new ISO certifications, bringing its total number of international certifications to six. The company said its participation in international logistics exhibitions and national initiatives supporting Saudi Vision 2030 helped strengthen partnerships and explore growth opportunities in global markets.

Saudia Cargo is headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and serves around 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents. It is a member of SkyTeam Cargo, connecting to 150 freighter destinations and nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide, and operates a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft transporting e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials and perishables.