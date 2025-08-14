Saudia Cargo has expanded its fleet capabilities with the addition of two Airbus A330-300P2F freighters under a wet lease agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services provider. The move is aimed at strengthening the carrier’s global air cargo capacity and enhancing network connectivity.

With a payload capacity of up to 62 tonnes and a range of 6,850 kilometres (3,700 nautical miles), the A330-300P2F offers flexibility for moving both express parcels and larger cargo. It accommodates 26 pallets on the main deck and 11 pallets (32 LD3 containers) in the lower hold. The aircraft will serve over 50 regular destinations across Europe, North America, and Asia, complementing ASL Airlines Ireland’s existing fleet of Boeing 737 and ATR72 freighters.

The first aircraft, MSN 1272 and formerly registered as N810CM, completed its passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion and arrived at Shannon Airport (SNN) in mid-June, where it was painted in Saudia livery. The freighter will operate for ASL Airlines Ireland as EI-LKD before entering service in September 2025. Delivery to Saudia Cargo is expected in the fourth quarter, alongside the arrival of the second aircraft covered by the agreement.

The ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) lease arrangement includes full operational support, such as dedicated crews, maintenance, and insurance coverage. This introduction also marks the return of the A330 freighter type to ASL Airlines Ireland’s operated fleet.

In a recent social media post, Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director, Saudia Cargo, said, “Expanding our capacity and global reach is a strategic imperative for Saudia Cargo, ensuring uninterrupted supply chains for our customers. The integration of this A330-300P2F, in partnership with ASL Aviation Holdings, will significantly support our network capabilities, enabling us to connect markets with greater agility and efficiency. This pivotal addition directly supports our vision to solidify our position as a leading global air cargo carrier and solidifies the Kingdom’s role as a global logistics hub.”

“We are delighted to partner with Saudia Cargo to welcome an A330-300P2F to the ASL fleet. This partnership is a positive statement for ASL as we continue to strengthen and grow. The new A330-300P2F aircraft is ideal for Saudia Cargo's express shipping and e-commerce services, providing a flexible solution to meet the diverse shipping needs of its customers and deliver reliable, high-quality cargo services,” added Dave Andrew, CEO, ASL Aviation Holdings.

This story was originally published on The STAT Trade Times.