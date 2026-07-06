Saudia Group has signed an agreement with Boeing to acquire four Boeing 777-200 freighters, marking a major step in its strategic fleet expansion. The investment aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leading global logistics hub bridging East and West.

The signing ceremony took place in Jeddah, attended by Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group. The agreement was signed by Saleh Eid, Vice President of Fleet Management at Saudia Group; Loay Mashabi, CEO of Saudia Cargo; and Asaad AlJomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia.

The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026. Once operational, the new freighters will expand Saudia Cargo’s reach across four continents, enhancing capacity on key international trade routes.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in executing Saudia Group’s long-term growth strategy,” said Al-Omar. “By expanding our dedicated freighter capacity, we are enabling Saudia Cargo to meet growing global demand, enhance connectivity, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambition of becoming a global logistics hub.”

Boeing also welcomed the partnership. “Saudia Cargo’s order for Boeing 777 freighters is a testament to the airplane’s unmatched performance and versatility,” said Omar Arekat, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Middle East at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He highlighted the companies’ 75-year partnership and Boeing’s commitment to supporting Saudia’s cargo growth.

The expanded fleet will strengthen connections between Saudi Arabia and major commercial centres worldwide, offering customers reliable and efficient cargo solutions. Saudia Cargo has already demonstrated strong momentum, transporting more than 1.15 million tonnes of cargo in 2024 and 2025 while maintaining an on-time performance rate above 90%.

This investment underscores Saudia Group’s integrated aviation ecosystem, combining strategic fleet planning with operational excellence to advance the Kingdom’s logistics ambitions under Vision 2030.