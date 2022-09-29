Saudia Cargo announced its agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to work on its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) Certification, the global standards in the safe and secure air transportation and handling of pharmaceuticals.

Saudia Cargo CEO Teddy Zebitz and IATA Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services Frederic Leger signed the agreement on September 28 on the sidelines of World Cargo Symposium, the largest and most prestigious air cargo event, held this year in London.

For the next few months, Saudia Cargo will continue rigorous preparations across multiple aspects of its operations, particularly on staff competency to handle pharmaceuticals, to comply with IATA's requirements for CEIV Pharma Certification on top of GDP (Good Distribution Practice).

The process is meant to ensure that critical healthcare cargo such as Covid-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical and bioscience products are not compromised while they are being transported on air.

Commenting on this milestone to Saudia Cargo's continuing drive as a globally competitive market leader, Teddy Zebitz, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said: "This move shows Saudia Cargo's commitment to the highest global quality standards and compliance when it comes to transporting pharmaceuticals and life sciences products. Human lives are paramount in our operations whether it involves staff or end-users. This gives our customers and partners the continued confidence and peace of mind that the pharmaceuticals we transport are treated with utmost care in line with international standards."

When it comes to transporting pharmaceutical products across continents, Saudia Cargo has successfully built a trusted name. For decades now, it has been the preferred shipper for vaccines and other medicines across the Middle East and Africa. As the company's global humanitarian mission continues, it also demonstrated its strong commitment to Unicef's goal of distributing Covid-19 vaccines for free to developing countries.

Uniquely positioned bridging the East to the West, the Jeddah-based Saudia Cargo offers fast and efficient air transport services with minimal ground handling time. Over the past few years, the company unveiled its multimillion new cold chain facilities with state-of-the-art features at its sprawling new cargo terminal in Jeddah and other parts of Saudi Arabia.

Saudia Cargo joined the rest of the world to save humanity, successfully carrying over 500,000 tons of cargo, mostly healthcare, and operating over 6,000 cargo flights.

In today's new normal, the airline sees its role in handling pharmaceuticals as critical to people's lives and livelihood that deserves deepening capabilities and expertise in the supply chain.