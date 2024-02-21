Kenyan capital city Nairobi will once again host the popular Flower and Perishable Logistics Africa conferences on 27-28 March 2024. This year, Saudia Cargo, the cargo division of Saudi Arabian Airlines, has joined us as the Airline Partner. Saudia Cargo plays a significant role in the flower and perishables logistics industry, especially within the Middle East and Africa.

Ken Mbogo, Regional Director for Africa at Saudia Cargo, who will join our select list of speakers at the conference, emphasised the company's dedication to preserving the integrity of flower shipments, stating, "In partnering with Flower & Perishables Logistics Africa, we look forward to building upon Saudia Cargo's proven track record of excellence in transporting flowers from across the African continent. With our 'Specialized Fresh' service, we have successfully delivered a significant portion of Kenya's exported flowers to the Kingdom, as well as to other European countries, ensuring their freshness and quality throughout the journey. This partnership underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and reliability in floral transportation, further solidifying our position as a trusted logistics partner in Africa."

“From the moment flower shipments are collected from the flower farms, up until they arrive at their final destinations, Saudia Cargo works to guarantee that the flowers remain in pristine condition. We handle our flowers with the same love and care as that between the individuals gifting them to one another," added Mbogo.

While Flower Logistics Africa (FLA) will roll out its sixth edition on 27th March at the city's Emara Ole-Sereni, Perishable Logistics Africa (PLA) will have its fifth edition on the next day at the same venue.

The two-day shipper-centric event, organised by Logistics Update Africa (LUA), a STAT Media Group publication, has a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, and special presentations on Africa's flower and perishables export and logistics and exclusive interviews with industry experts.

FLA and PLA events have attracted huge participation over the last five editions and this year is no exception. The organisers are promising the conference to be fresh, cool, and fruitful for every participant who is looking for knowledge and network. Other confirmed partners supporting the two-day conference are Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Astral Aviation, Frankfurt Airport, Liege Airport, and Perishable Center Frankfurt.