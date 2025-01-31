Saudia Cargo has reported growth in 2024, with an increase in cargo volume, flight operations, and digital advancements.

The company transported 577,870 tonnes of cargo, marking a 27% rise in transported weight and a 13% increase in cargo volume as compared to 2023. Flight operations grew by 6%, with 193,599 flights conducted. E-commerce shipments rose by 23% to 64,107 tonnes, while high-value shipments contributed 54% of total revenue.

CEO and Managing Director Eng. Loay Mashabi said, “Our 2024 results reflect our steadfast dedication to delivering innovative and agile cargo solutions that drive global trade and adapt to market dynamics. We remain focused on growth, strengthening partnerships, and providing advanced solutions that drive success for our customers. By prioritising sustainability and operational excellence, we are steadily progressing toward our goal of ranking among the world’s top 10 air cargo carriers by 2030.”

Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo

Saudia Cargo maintained a 92% on-time flight performance and expanded its network with new routes to Shenzhen, Athens, and Nice.

The company transported 13,740 tonnes of locally produced goods, a 14% increase from 2023. It signed an MoU with Red Sea Global to enhance Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity and collaborated with the Royal Commission for AlUla to transport artefacts. A partnership with the Saudi Logistics Academy also helped train 300 employees.

In sustainability efforts, Saudia Cargo released its first sustainability report outlining energy and emissions reduction measures. A committee was formed to oversee carbon reduction strategies in line with IATA’s 2050 net-zero target.

The company improved its digital operations by 10%, introduced a new e-portal, and achieved a cybersecurity rating of 81.8%.

Recognised for its contributions, Saudia Cargo received awards for excellence in air cargo operations and e-commerce. It also participated in Air Cargo China 2024 and the Saudi Made programme to boost national exports.

Future plans include fleet expansion, AI-driven logistics, and automated cargo handling to enhance efficiency.