Saudia Cargo announced the signing of a new standard ground handling agreement (SGHA) with Swissport International, which will serve as its official ground-handling agent at Nairobi Airport.

Swissport will handle all aspects of ground support, including cargo handling, loading and unloading, and special care for temperature-sensitive products, says an official release from Saudia.

"Our strategic collaboration with Swissport is designed to streamline the ground-handling processes, thus minimising transit times and ensuring that goods reach their destinations in optimal condition," says Mohanned Badri, Vice President, Operations, Saudia Cargo. "Swissport brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will play a crucial role in our operations at Nairobi Airport, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with them."

Racheal Ndegwa, CEO, Swissport Nairobi adds: "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Saudia Cargo at Nairobi Airport. Our expertise in handling temperature-sensitive goods and our innovative flower corridor project will ensure seamless and efficient logistics solutions for Saudia Cargo.

"As Saudia Cargo continues to expand its presence in key markets, this new chapter in the Swissport collaboration signals the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and operational excellence to ensure that cargo arrives safely, on time and in perfect condition."

Saudia Cargo operates eight weekly flights to Nairobi Airport, including four weekly freighter flights utilising Boeing 747-400 aircraft and four passenger flights using Airbus A330 aircraft, the release added.