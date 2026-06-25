Saudia Cargo has partnered with cargo.one to deploy AI workers across its commercial operations, aiming to accelerate quotation processes and enhance customer service.

Built on cargo.one’s AI-native operating system, the AI workers will manage inbound requests for quotations (RFQs), generating optimised quotes within seconds and around the clock. The move is expected to significantly reduce response times for customers while allowing Saudia Cargo’s sales teams to focus on specialised shipments and higher-value customer engagement.

As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub, Saudia Cargo handles a large volume of rate inquiries each day via email. Processing these requests typically requires evaluating schedules, airport options, and service levels before preparing a competitive quotation. The new AI-powered solution automates much of this work, providing customers with faster responses in multiple languages and tailored pricing options in near real time.

According to cargo.one, its AI workers can intelligently assess sales opportunities, maintain context throughout the customer journey, and recommend suitable alternatives, including premium service offerings. The technology is designed to support carriers in streamlining sales operations while improving service quality.

The company said its AI workers typically reduce quote turnaround times by 68% and achieve 89% accuracy on first-generated quotations. By automating a significant share of routine sales tasks, the platform enables airline teams to dedicate more time to customer relationships and business development initiatives.

Turhan Ozen, Chief Commercial Officer of Saudia Cargo, comments, “This important addition to Saudia Cargo’s digital transformation and sales strategy equips our teams with reliable industry-specific AI workers, engineered to our exact standards and processes. cargo.one’s AI workers deliver a unique proposition of industry knowledge, data foundation, and state-of-the-art technology, and we look forward to sharpening our efficiency and customer experiences, and building our competitive muscle in the market”.

“We are proud to power Saudia Cargo’s industry-first AI workers to help transform their sales and operations across the globe. Our customers, like Saudia Cargo, are reaping the benefits of cargo.one’s investments in a logistics-specific, AI-native operating system over the past years, and stand to benefit from massive efficiency gains and improved execution. We are excited to lead this new chapter in logistics”, Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO of cargo.one.

cargo.one allows carriers to determine the level of AI autonomy best suited to their operations, ranging from AI-assisted quote drafting to co-pilot support and fully autonomous workflows. The AI workers can automatically process routine requests while escalating exceptions based on parameters defined by the carrier, with every action recorded and fully auditable.