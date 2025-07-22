Saudia Cargo has announced the start of its ‘BEYOND’ campaign to support the expansion of Saudi exports into more global markets.

The campaign, launched with the Saudi Export Development Authority and the 'Saudi Made' programme, aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s trade position by opening new routes and helping local industries reach more customers.

The ‘BEYOND’ campaign uses the message “From Saudi to the World, We Reach Beyond” to show Saudia Cargo’s plan to move products from Saudi Arabia to more international destinations.

The company said it will use its logistics network to carry agricultural crops, dairy products, and other national exports to new markets, including Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Addis Ababa, Jakarta, and Cairo.

Saudia Cargo said on its official X account that it wants to help local manufacturers and small and medium-sized businesses reach new customers worldwide. The company reported a 14% growth in exports last year compared to previous years.

This year, Saudia Cargo added a new route to Zhengzhou in China to strengthen its network. The company operates flights to about 100 airports and 250 customer destinations across four continents.

Saudia Cargo is part of SkyTeam Cargo, which connects to 150 freighter destinations and nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide. Its fleet of Boeing freighters carries different types of cargo, such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials and perishables.