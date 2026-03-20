Scan Global Logistics has executed a dedicated air charter operation to transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical cargo from Mumbai to Lagos, ensuring compliance and cold chain integrity amid regulatory delays.

The shipment comprised 330 pallets weighing 46,999.85 kg of medicines requiring strict temperature control within a 15–25°C range. The cargo, prepared in India for a customer’s aid programmes, faced a key challenge as relief cargo permits typically take three to four weeks to obtain, while the shipper was under pressure to free up warehouse space.

To address this, the company mobilised GDP-certified trucks and repositioned the entire shipment to Mumbai within three days. The cargo was then stored in a secure, temperature-controlled, GDP-compliant facility near the airport for the full permit waiting period, ensuring pharmaceutical integrity and regulatory adherence.





"Once approval came through, we were ready. With capacity tight, we secured a full B747-400F charter (55 MT built across 39 ULDs) and uplifted the entire shipment in a single lot," stated the Nordic based forwarder in a social media post.

The operation enabled compliant storage, immediate readiness for dispatch and uninterrupted delivery of critical medicines, underscoring the importance of integrated air charter and cold chain capabilities in humanitarian logistics.

This article was originally published on The STAT Trade Times.