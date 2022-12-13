Lödige Industries, the world's leading provider of air cargo terminal solutions, has completed an automated Cold Chain Pallet-Cargo System at Hong Kong International Airport. Through its Hong Kong office, the German company, planned, manufactured, and implemented the advanced system for AAT COOLPORT, which is the first on-airport cold chain facility in Hong Kong providing a complete temperature-controlled environment, operated by Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT).

Supported by the tailor-made pallet moving solution, the operator can maintain strictly regulated cold chains seamlessly and respond to the increasing global demand for temperature-sensitive air transports.

The customized and automated material handling system is designed for the fast and safe transport of temperature-sensitive goods inside the cold chain facility. Modern and climate-resistant sensors in combination with an enhanced maintenance and control system ensure an efficient and safe flow of fragile goods.

Lödige Industries was awarded the contract for the project because it met both the high-quality requirements for stringent cold chain regulations and was able to achieve short turnaround timelines. The market for temperature-sensitive goods, like pharmaceuticals, and perishables, is currently the strongest growing market in air freight worldwide. Given the rapid planning and implementation of the automated ULD handling system, AAT is able to meet the rapidly growing demand of its customers for temperature-sensitive air cargo as well as strict cold chain regulations.

"The sector for temperature-sensitive goods is becoming a very important market for our customers", says Yammie Sin, Chief Marketing Officer at Asia Airfreight Terminal. "Seamless compliance with cold chain regulations is enormously important, so we are investing in the most reliable and efficient equipment for our new cold storage facility COOLPORT. This also allows AAT to offer services that were previously unavailable in Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), such as temperature-controlled truck docks, the ability to screen, build up and break down cargo entirely within a temperature-controlled environment. With Lödige Industries, we have a long-standing and reliable partner, who was able to plan and install a state-of-the-art material handling system in a fast and cost-efficient way while complying with all important cold chain regulations required for COOLPORT. This allows us to offer our customers efficient and safe storage and handling of their sensitive and valuable goods", Sin added.

The contract was awarded in June 2021 and AAT COOLPORT has been serving the industry since July 2022. Lödige Industries has a proven track record given its numerous material handling system projects in Asia (e.g., at the airports of Singapore or Chengdu). The company, with regional offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, has a solid understanding of customer needs in the Asian region, and an established network of local partners.

In 2006, Lödige Industries handed over a sizeable multi-level material handling system for AAT, with four 43-meter-high elevating transfer vehicles. The new palletized cargo handling system marks another milestone in the long partnership with AAT and further consolidates Lödige Industries' strong presence and experience in Asia.

Nicholas Tripptree, Managing Director, APAC at Lödige Industries emphasizes the importance of innovation in the air cargo industry: "We look back on a long partnership with Asia Airfreight Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport, where we continue to service the system which was handed over in 2006 and modernized in 2018. We are proud that one of the largest airfreight companies at the airport, chooses to support its customers with our best-in-class solutions for moving pallets and ULDs".

Tripptree highlights the special nature of this project: "Especially in the cold chain sector, absolute reliability and consistency are key. With customized solutions like this new and CEIV-certified cold chain storage system, Lödige Industries proves that it can also offer world-leading material handling solutions for the area of temperature-sensitive cargo".