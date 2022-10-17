Siemens Logistics, Qatar Airways Cargo and Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) Cargo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote close cooperation in digitalising cargo handling processes.

"The collaborative project will, among others, deploy the latest in data analytics applications and predictive maintenance," says a release from Siemens Logistics. "It is also set to positively impact sustainability as well as health and safety. With this MoU, three major players come together: Siemens for airport digitalization and automation, QAS Cargo for world-class cargo handling at the Doha hub, and Qatar Airways Cargo as the leading air cargo carrier in the world."

Michael Reichle, CEO, Siemens Logistics says: "Artificial intelligence, machine learning and senseful data usage are becoming increasingly important within airfreight handling. We are excited to work with Qatar Airways Cargo and QAS Cargo in a forward-looking collaboration to jointly achieve results that will strengthen operational efficiency in demanding cargo processes."

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo, Qatar Airways Group adds: "Our aim at Qatar Airways Group is to further implement digitally advanced, innovative cargo solutions to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from an even more sustainable and seamless operating environment. For this, Siemens Logistics is our clear choice as an experienced technology partner. With the signing of the MoU for digitalization, we are preparing for the challenges to come."