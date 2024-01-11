Singapore Airlines (SIA) has received global re-certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for handling perishable products through its Singapore hub. The IATA CEIV Fresh re-certification is valid for three years, starting from February 1.

At present, nine stations of SIA are certified worldwide: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong SAR, Hyderabad, Singapore, and Zurich, according to a release from SIA.



SIA’s cargo division, Singapore Airlines Cargo, launched THRUFRESH in 2021. Within this service, Singapore Airlines Cargo established quality stations by partnering with leading terminal operators and ground handlers under IATA standards.



“At Singapore Airlines, we are committed to delivering the highest level of service to our cargo customers,” says Marvin Tan, Senior Vice President of Cargo, at Singapore Airlines. “The IATA CEIV Fresh re-certification is an affirmation of the stringent safety and quality standards that we adhere to when transporting perishable cargo.”



THRUFRESH features dedicated cold chain services such as priority uplift and handling, quick ramp transfers, and cold room facilities to safeguard the integrity of perishables as well as dry ice top-up at Changi Airport for transshipments, the release added.



Nick Careen, Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, IATA says: “We congratulate Singapore Airlines on achieving the IATA CEIV Fresh re-certification. Coupled with their investment in products and services to mitigate perishable product damage and waste, it is a testament of the airline's commitment to serving their customers by consistently delivering fresh, high-quality products worldwide. This high standard in transporting perishables and commitment to upholding and surpassing international standards sets the airline as among the leaders in the industry.”

