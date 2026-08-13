Skyward Airlines has launched scheduled direct flights between Nairobi's Wilson Airport and Garissa, strengthening air connectivity to North Eastern Kenya and opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment in the region. In a social media post, Skyward Airlines announced that the new direct service will operate four times weekly — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights will depart Wilson Airport at 11:00 a.m. and arrive in Garissa at 11:50 a.m.

The new route provides direct connectivity to one of Kenya's fastest-growing regional economies. Garissa is also an important hub for trade, humanitarian work, devolution and cross-border commerce with Somalia and North Eastern Kenya at large.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Diana Nyambura, CEO at Skyward Airlines, said, “Opening Garissa is more than a new route - it’s a commitment to bringing North Eastern Kenya closer to the rest of the country. Skywards exists to connect communities that have been underserved by air travel and Garissa is a proud example of the mission in action.”

Beyond passenger travel, Skyward Airlines said the route will strengthen its cargo capability, offering faster movement of goods, produce and time-sensitive shipments between Nairobi and Garissa County.

Garissa air connectivity

The launch follows recent works at Garissa Airstrip, which have enhanced the facility's infrastructure and operational readiness, according to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The inaugural flight was attended by Garissa County Governor Nathif Jama Adam, alongside Moses Wekesa, MD/CEO, Kenya Airports Authority, and Samson Karau, IAP, Acting Director, Air Transport, Ministry of Roads and Transport, representing Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary, State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, among other aviation stakeholders.

The introduction of the scheduled direct service is expected to improve accessibility to Garissa, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and contribute to the growth of tourism, trade, investment and wider socio-economic activity in the region.

Skyward Airlines' wider network

The Garissa service adds to Skyward Airlines' scheduled network across Kenya and Tanzania, with connections from both Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport.

From JKIA, the airline operates daily flights to Mombasa, Malindi, Lamu, Lodwar and Eldoret, as well as five weekly flights to Dar es Salaam.

From Wilson Airport, Skyward Airlines operates daily flights to Diani (Ukanda) and Kitale, two weekly flights to Vipingo River on Fridays and Sundays, four weekly flights to Migori on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and four weekly flights to Garissa on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The airline also operates additional flights from Wilson to Lodwar. Skyward Airlines also operates daily flights from JKIA to Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Cargo and parcel services

Skyward Airlines offers cargo and parcel shipping services across its network, with standard capacity of up to 350 kg per shipment. The service covers commercial goods, urgent supplies and personal items.

However, the airline does not transport dangerous goods that could endanger the aircraft, passengers or property, or items that are prone to damage during air transport. Its restricted categories include hazardous materials such as flammables, explosives, toxins and corrosives, as well as prohibited items including ammunition, fireworks, lithium batteries, pyrotechnics, compressed gases and flammable liquids.

The addition of direct Garissa flights therefore provides an additional air cargo connection for businesses and other customers seeking to move goods between Nairobi and North Eastern Kenya.

Fleet and aviation services

Skyward Airlines operates Fokker 70, Fokker 100 and DHC-8 400 aircraft, DHC-8 300, DHC-8 200 and DHC-8 100. The airline also offers ACI leasing services for its DHC-8 Q400, Fokker 70 and Fokker 100 aircraft, and can support humanitarian air services. The launch of the direct Wilson-Garissa service comes as improvements to regional aviation infrastructure support the expansion of domestic air connectivity in Kenya. For Garissa, the new service provides a direct link to Nairobi's Wilson Airport and, through Skyward Airlines' wider network, access to other destinations across Kenya.

Beyond passenger travel, the route is positioned to facilitate the movement of goods and support tourism, trade, investment, humanitarian activity and broader socio-economic development in Garissa and the wider North Eastern region.