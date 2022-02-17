West African-based Air Senegal Airlines and U.S.-based SmartKargo announced a partnership for the digital transformation for the airline's cargo business.



"The airline will deploy the SmartKargo solution across all functional areas of its cargo business serving 19 destinations, including New York, Washington, and Paris from its hub at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Senegal," according to an official statement from SmartKargo

The solution will interface seamlessly with the airline's other systems and third-party providers via APIs for fast integration and deployment, the statement added.

"Enhanced capabilities include 100 percent paperless e-AWBs, ease of booking, modern and flexible technology, single screen data entries, user-configurable Business Intelligence (BI) and reporting, powerful pricing and rate making, and real-time capacity management."

The advanced SmartKargo platform will enable us to build and develop a new, modern and robust air cargo business, says Ibrahima Kane, CEO, Air Senegal. "The fully digital solution is the best technology available and will propel Air Senegal forward by allowing us to grow our cargo business to its full potential."

Air Senegal is the flag carrier of the Republic of Senegal, and started operations in 2018. The airline currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft: two Airbus A330-900Neo, two Airbus A321, two Airbus A319, two ATR 72-600 and one Airbus A220-300 (soon to be in service) through a network of 21 destinations.

SmartKargo has offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, and Canada.