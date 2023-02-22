Thomas Honiball, Accountable Manager and CEO, announced at the Air Cargo Africa 2023 event in Johannesburg that it plans to buy more freighters in 2024Suid Cargo Airlines, South Africa's newest Cargo Airline, will begin non-scheduled flights from OR Tambo International Airport in the second quarter of 2023, leasing a Boeing 727-200F from Kenya's Astral Aviation Ltd, as well as charter flights on Astral's Boeing 747-400F, Boeing 767, and Boeing 757F.

Thomas Honiball, Accountable Manager and CEO, announced at the Air Cargo Africa 2023 event in Johannesburg that it plans to buy more freighters in 2024, including narrow body freighters such as the Airbus 320F or Boeing 737-800F, as well as Embraer 190 Freighters in 2025.





According to Astral Aviation’s CEO, Sanjeev Gadhia, “We are honoured to support South Africa’s newest Cargo Airline, Suid Cargo Airlines, initially with our Boeing 727-200F and to offer our fleet of B747-400F, B767F and B757F on charter basis, which will enable the start up Cargo airline to scale its operations to cover Southern, West and East Africa including Asia, Middle East and Europe.



Kevin Moodley, Commercial Director, Suid Cargo Airlines, explains that the new airline will promote exports from South Africa in addition to transit shipments to over 20 African destinations, and will have a unique Sea-Air Cargo product from the Ports of Durban and Cape Town thus reducing transit time to the land locked regions in Africa.

Suid Cargo will enter into long term partnership with freight forwarders, consolidators, integrators, e-commerce retailers and shipping lines in addition to interlining with African and Foreign Airlines to promote the Johannesburg Hub with plans to transition to scheduled services in 2024 which will include operating a domestic network.