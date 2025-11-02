Swissport, a global aviation services company, has appointed Steven Polmans as Global Senior Vice President Cargo, reporting directly to the Global Cargo Chair. With more than two decades of experience in the aviation industry and a proven record in developing and executing effective cargo strategies, Polmans will oversee Swissport’s global air cargo operations. In this role, he will focus on driving the company’s global cargo strategy, enhancing commercial performance, and strengthening Swissport’s position as an innovative, value-adding partner in the air cargo value chain.

“We are delighted to welcome Steven Polmans to the Swissport team,” says Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, & India and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport. “His extensive experience in transforming cargo operations, building strategic industry partnerships, and driving innovation makes him the ideal leader to further enhance and grow our cargo services worldwide. Steven's deep industry knowledge and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in air cargo handling.”

“I am truly excited to take on this new role and to work alongside a dedicated team of passionate professionals. Together, we will strive to meet and exceed the expectations of our existing and future customers and achieve the ambitious growth targets Swissport has set for its cargo business,” says Polmans on his appointment.

Polmans joins Swissport with an extensive background in the air cargo industry. Most recently, before his current professional activities as an independent air cargo consultant, he served as Vice President Business Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, Director of Cargo & Logistics at Brussels Airport Company, where he played a key role in developing BRUcargo into a leading pharmaceutical logistics hub. He was also the founding Chairman of Air Cargo Belgium and served as Chairman of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), demonstrating exceptional leadership in fostering collaboration across the air cargo supply chain. His extensive network and deep understanding of global cargo markets will be valuable assets to Swissport as it pursues delivering world-class service to airlines and freight forwarders, optimising revenue, and driving operational efficiencies.

In his new role, Polmans will be responsible for identifying key growth opportunities through both organic expansion and strategic M&A activities. As the key point of contact for all commercial matters, business development initiatives, and M&A activities within Swissport's cargo business, he will play a crucial role in strengthening the company's global reputation and ensuring Swissport maintains its position as a market leader in the sector. Swissport Air Cargo division handles over 5 million tonnes of air cargo annually across 117 cargo warehouses worldwide. The appointment of Polmans aligns with Swissport's strategy to strengthen its leadership team with industry experts who can drive sustainable growth and operational excellence across its global network.