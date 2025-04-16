Swissport International AG reported revenues of €3.7 billion in 2024, reflecting an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. The company served 247 million passengers, handled over five million tonnes of cargo, and welcomed more than 5.9 million guests to its Aspire Executive Lounges. This growth was recorded across its operations on six continents between January and December 2024.The growth was supported by increased demand in the aviation sector and expansion of services across ground handling, cargo, and hospitality.

In cargo operations, Swissport managed over five million tonnes at 117 air cargo centres worldwide, registering a 6.4 per cent rise compared to 2023. Passenger numbers increased by 6.5 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching the highest levels since 2019. The Aspire Executive Lounges hosted 5.9 million guests in 2024, a nearly 14 per cent rise over the previous year.

The company’s growth was also driven by contract wins and renewals. These included a ground handling licence at Frankfurt Airport, collaboration with Lufthansa Group at Heathrow Airport, ground services for Qantas in Melbourne, and new operations in Palma de Mallorca. Swissport also expanded its lounge portfolio with 11 locations in Morocco and new lounges in Seoul, Amsterdam, and Newcastle.

Warwick Brady, President and CEO of Swissport International, said, “Swissport can confidently reflect on a highly successful 2024, with safe and reliable operations across our network. Our investments in staff training, modern equipment, and digitalisation have paid off, as reflected also in the positive feedback from our airline customers and airport partners.” He added, “These achievements underscore the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our 62,000 skilled professionals worldwide. In 2025, we remain committed to driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability to support our customers’ growth ambitions.”