Swissport Tanzania has reached a new record in the handling of fresh meat at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam (DAR).

In the first six months of the fiscal year of Swissport Tanzania Ltd. (March to March), the world's leading provider of aviation ground services increased the tonnage of fresh meat exports by almost 50 percent compared to the first half of the previous fiscal year.

At DAR airport, Swissport is the only air cargo handler to provide temperature-controlled cargo facilities and perishable handling services. The fresh meat handled by Swissport in Tanzania is flown to the Middle East, specifically to Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the UAE.

"The recent export figures reflect an increasing demand for fresh meat products. And they indicate that the Middle East is a reliable export market for Tanzanian producers," says Dirk Goovaerts, Swissport's Head of Continental Europe, Middle East & Africa and Global Cargo Chair. "Swissport Tanzania, with its state-of-the-art cargo operation in Dar es Salaam and its expertise in handling perishables, plays a vital role in the supply chain." At DAR airport, only Swissport provides cooling facilities and the processes required to keep these products in a temperature range between +2°C to +8° C or at -20°C during the entire handling process on the ground.

The tonnage of fresh meat exports handled by Swissport has been growing steadily over the past years with a 15 per cent year-on-year increase both in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, fresh meat exports account for half of the overall perishable cargo exports out of DAR. The other half consists of vegetables, fruits, flowers and fish. The increase in export quantities over the past years has also supported the development of the Tanzanian farmers' markets.

Swissport has responded to this trend early on and invested in upgrading its cargo infrastructure in Dar es Salaam. The air cargo center today houses temperature-controlled facilities equipped with roller decks for a fast and efficient offloading, as well as a CEIV Pharma certified storage facility for import products.

"Our successful cargo operation must be attributed to the highly professional staff," says Mrisho Yassin, Managing Director Swissport Tanzania. "We regularly provide and ensure compliance training of handling temperature-sensitive perishables and we have strict monitoring procedures in place."

Swissport Tanzania also provides airport ground services for the national flag carrier Air Tanzania at its home base in Dar es Salaam. Most recently, Air Tanzania extended this partnership until 2024. Swissport also provides passenger services and operates an airport lounge under the Aspire brand at Kilimanjaro International Airport.