Swissport International has announced its participation in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) "Focus Africa" initiative. The initiative is a major commitment to support the transformation and growth of aviation in Africa.

As a partner of the IATA "Focus Africa" initiative, Swissport will play its part in improving connectivity, safety, and sustainability in African aviation. "Swissport recognizes the immense potential of the aviation industry in Africa and is committed to creating a positive impact”, says Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Global Cargo Chair of Swissport International. "Together with IATA, we aim to support passengers and cargo customers and ultimately promote the continent's economic development."

Africa's aviation sector holds vast opportunities, with a youthful demographic and the potential to triple its economic footprint over the next two decades. However, it also faces significant challenges such as limited infrastructure, high operational costs, regulatory issues, and the urgent need for sustainable practices.

"Africa's aviation industry has the potential to transform lives and economies. Through collaboration with partners like Swissport, across the aviation industry we aim to confront these challenges head-on, building a more sustainable and prosperous aviation ecosystem together”, adds Kamil Al-Awadi, regional vice president, Africa, and Middle East of IATA. "Swissport's commitment to support the Focus Africa demonstrates a shared vision for the future of African aviation.”

Swissport has been actively expanding its presence and services across the African continent to 31 airports in six countries. With a strong focus on providing ramp handling, air cargo handling and passenger services, Swissport is already one of the key contributors to the operational stability and the growth of the aviation sector in Africa.

IATA's Focus Africa initiative has outlined six key focus areas:

• Safety: Improve operational safety through a data driven, collaborative program to reduce incidents and accidents.

• Infrastructure: Facilitate the growth of efficient, secure, and cost-effective aviation infrastructure.

• Connectivity: Promote the liberalization of intra-African market access through the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

• Finance and Distribution: Accelerate the implementation of secure, effective, and cost-efficient financial services and adoption of modern retailing standards.

• Sustainability: Assist the African aviation industry in achieving Net Zero by 2050.

• Future Skills: Promote careers in aviation for a steady supply of diverse talent to meet future industry needs.

Partners and stakeholders are encouraged to support Focus Africa's objectives and projects by providing financial investment, time, research, and participation in task forces. Together, these efforts should create a promising future for African aviation, unlocking economic opportunities that benefit the entire region.