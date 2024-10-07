Swissport International, the global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, has unveiled its new pet lounge at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

"Away from the bustle of the general air cargo warehouse, the new area for the import and export of unaccompanied pets offers a calm environment, significantly improving their travel experience. With water service, air–conditioning and calming music, Swissport puts a special focus on a stress-free experience for animals.," says an official release.

Khangi Khoza, CEO, Swissport South Africa says: “The Swissport pet lounge sets a new benchmark in animal handling at an airport in South Africa, making the stay for our special travellers as relaxing as possible. The facility reflects our commitment to delivering services that benefit the animals and our customers from airlines and forwarders alike.”

The new location features a dedicated acceptance area for the checking of the animals and their travel documentation, complemented by two separate rooms for pets waiting for their flight, their owner or a specialised animal handling agent, the release added. "The Swissport pet lounge is managed by a dedicated team trained to handle animals. Complying with the International Air Transport Association's Live Animals Regulations (IATA LAR), they ensure the highest level of care and safety. Swissport collaborates closely with the South African State Veterinary Service to conduct thorough checks on all imported and exported animals."

In 2023, Swissport handled roughly 4.7 million tonnes of air freight (2022: 4.8 million) at 115 air cargo centres worldwide, the release added.