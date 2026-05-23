Swissport International has signed a binding agreement to acquire Casablanca-based Swiftair Maroc, marking the company’s entry into Morocco’s cargo market and strengthening its cargo handling presence at Mohammed V Airport, the country’s primary air freight hub, which handles nearly 95% of Morocco’s total air cargo volumes. Swiftair Maroc operates a 3,700 sqm airside warehouse equipped with temperature-controlled infrastructure, including dedicated cold rooms designed for pharmaceutical products and perishable goods.

Warwick Brady, President and CEO of Swissport International, said the acquisition supports the company’s strategy to grow its global cargo business. He described Morocco as a fast-growing market with rising importance in global trade flows and highlighted the country’s role as a gateway between Europe, Africa and the Americas. He added that Morocco supports export industries such as automotive, aerospace, agriculture and textiles while also enabling critical imports. According to Brady, the agreement will strengthen Swissport’s cargo capabilities in the region and improve its ability to support customers with efficient logistics solutions.

Salvador Moreno, Founder and CEO of Swiftair, said the sale forms part of the company’s strategy to exit non-core activities and strengthen its leadership in the air cargo market. He said Swissport is well positioned to support Swiftair Maroc’s next phase of development and added that Swiftair looks forward to continuing its collaboration as one of the company’s key customers in Morocco.

Swissport said Morocco’s air cargo market has seen steady growth, supported by the country’s expanding export base and strategic location. Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca continues to play a key role in connecting Moroccan industries with global markets and supporting time-sensitive supply chains.

The acquisition builds on Swissport’s existing operations in Morocco. Swissport Maroc currently provides ground handling services at 16 airports, executive aviation services in Marrakesh, Casablanca and Tangier, and operates 10 airport lounges across nine locations under its Aspire brand. The addition of cargo handling services is expected to strengthen Swissport’s integrated aviation offering in the country.

Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Global Cargo Chair at Swissport, said Swiftair Maroc provides a strong platform for expanding Swissport’s cargo business in Morocco. He said the company sees opportunities to increase capacity and strengthen its specialised cargo handling capabilities, while reinforcing its commitment to Morocco and the wider African market.