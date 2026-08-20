Angola's flag carrier TAAG Angola Airlines shared details on 15 August 2026 about an unusual cargo mission it had completed earlier that month: the transport of two adult lions from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Lagos, Nigeria, transiting through Angola's Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport (NBJ) in Luanda. The lions, weighing around 200 kilograms each, were carried aboard a Boeing 737-800BCF freighter.

The lions began their journey in Johannesburg, where they had been under the permanent care of specialist wildlife conservation teams, before being sent onward to a zoological facility in Lagos to be cared for in a secure and controlled environment. The operation followed specific procedures for preparation, documentation, containment and monitoring throughout the journey, aimed at ensuring the animals' safety and compliance with international regulations governing the air transport of live cargo.

TAAG Cargo runs regular freight operations across the African continent, with dedicated services connecting Luanda to Lagos, Brazzaville, Abidjan, Accra, Kinshasa, Nairobi, Johannesburg and Lusaka, though this particular shipment stood out for its unusual cargo and the specialised regulatory requirements involved.

Angola played a central role in the regional logistics link, with the shipment routed through NBJ's Cargo Terminal. TAAG highlighted the operation as an example of the possibilities offered by the airport, which opened for cargo flights in late 2023, as a transshipment point for high-value and special freight, reinforcing the country's position as a strategic distribution platform on the African continent.