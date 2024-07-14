TAAG Angola Airlines is Angola's national airline with history dating back to 1938 with the creation of Divisão dos Transportes Aéreos de Angola (Angola Aerial Transport Division or DTA).

Its cargo services have become essential for Angola´s growth and development, serving 18 destinations in Angola and 16 international destinations in South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

David Ambridge, Director, Cargo and Mail, TAAG Angola Airlines is leading the expansion and diversification of cargo operations with a clear focus on people. "What I am most proud of are the people who work for TAAG Cargo. Without them we have no business." Edited excerpts from an e-mail interaction:

What has been the customer response to TAAG Angola cargo offerings?

It has been very positive so far. We are moving more cargo now than ever before on our scheduled flights. Customers are seeing that we can connect them across Africa and to South America. My focus since arriving here eight months ago has been to get the Luanda hub working as it needs to and making sure we deliver as promised to our customers.

With flights to 18 destinations in Angola and 16 international cargo destinations, what are the growth plans for the airline?

For 2024, it is about consolidating and growing existing routes but also creating new markets with our B737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). We have added Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos in Nigeria; Maya-Maya International Airport, Brazzaville in Republic of Congo and O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg in South Africa so far this year, and we hope to add two or three more destinations later this year.

In 2025 with the B787 Dreamliner coming, we will add new transcontinental destinations and grow the intra-Africa regional connectivity.

David Ambridge, Director, Cargo and Mail, TAAG Angola Airlines

What is your fleet size, types and capacities offered on domestic and international routes?

Currently we operate with five B777-300ER, six 737-700, five Dash-8, and one B737-800BCF. We will add 15 A220s, four B787s and one freighter in 2025.(most certainly another B737-800BCF).

What commodities are being transported the most by TAAG?

As with most airlines, it is anything and everything. We have seen a huge volume of hatching eggs from Sao Paulo to Johannesburg Airport but that is reducing now due to avian flu outbreaks in other countries. We move a lot of car parts and fashion items from EU-Africa and EU-São Paulo. Oil and gas outsized cargo moves on our weekly B747F from Liege Airport (with block space agreement with Network Airline Management, a part of Network Aviation Group).

Which route is seeing the most traction for TAAG?

We have several. Lagos, Congo, South Africa and Sao Paulo are all reaching capacity. Outbound flights from Lisbon are filling up nicely now.

Is TAAG working on interline agreements to offer more options for customers?

Yes, we are working on several right now. So, watch this space for further announcements in the coming months. Interlines will be very important to us moving ahead.

How big is TAAG on digital offerings? Is TAAG thinking of joining any digital cargo platform for more business?

Digital in Africa is not easy because of customs requirements but as a huge supporter of E-AWB and removing paper from the business, we will go digital as/where we can and as/when we can. Our web portal should be available very soon and that is the first step for TAAG Cargo.

There is a lot of focus on sustainability these days by airlines in cargo operations. How is TAAG approaching the challenges?

As an airline, we are really conscious of this and making big changes on the passenger flights. For TAAG Cargo, we study our use of plastic sheets and try to reuse them whenever we can. We work with our pilots on fuel savings on the freighter flights and we work to reduce the amount of paper that we use daily.

Any cargo operation handled recently that TAAG is proud of...

What I am most proud of are the people who work for TAAG Cargo. Without them we have no business. They have listened, learned and changed since my arrival here eight months ago.

With our new airport in Luanda planned for later this year, we see exciting times ahead for TAAG Cargo. Having a brand new cargo terminal will allow us to connect shipments easier, grow the business and give our people a much nicer environment to work in. Exciting times ahead!