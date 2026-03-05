The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has announced that its Director General, Glyn Hughes, will step down after five transformative years at the helm. Hughes, a defining voice in global air cargo for more than four decades, will oversee the transition to his successor as TIACA opens applications for the pivotal leadership role.

In February 2021, Hughes took on a new challenge as TIACA’s first Director General. His tenure marked a fresh phase for the association, emphasising inclusivity across the air cargo value chain. He prioritised sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation, while reinforcing TIACA’s role as a unified global platform. Hughes also focused on nurturing the next generation of leaders and highlighting cargo’s role in supporting trade and social development.

TIACA Chair Roos Bakker confirmed that the process to appoint a new Director General begins this week. “The Director General plays a critical role in shaping the future of TIACA and ensuring we deliver measurable results for our members and the broader air cargo community. We are seeking a visionary yet practical leader who can execute our strategy with discipline, strengthen our global partnerships, and drive sustainable growth,” Bakker stated.

She added: “Glyn will remain until the new DG is appointed and has grown into his position. He’s providing a platform for the next generation of leaders. After five years at TIACA and 44 years of serving our wonderful industry, he’s off to enjoy the Swiss Alps.”

Reflecting on his time at TIACA, Hughes said, "Serving as Director General since 2021 has been an honour. Together with our board, members, and team, we have reinforced TIACA’s global presence and strengthened our value proposition. The next Director General will inherit a strong platform and an engaged global community, and I am confident they will continue to advance TIACA’s mission with energy and purpose.”

TIACA has formally opened applications for the Director General role, inviting experienced leaders from across the global air cargo industry to apply. The position requires proven expertise in trade association governance, financial oversight, commercial development, and the ability to represent TIACA with authority on the international stage.

Hughes began his career with British Caledonian before joining the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 1991. Rising to become Global Head of Cargo in 2014, he championed modernisation, digitalisation, and industry collaboration. At IATA, Hughes was instrumental in advancing safety, security, and efficiency standards that shaped the sector worldwide.

As Hughes prepares to step down, TIACA looks ahead to a new chapter, building on his legacy of vision, collaboration, and industry transformation.