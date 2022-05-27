The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has started a number of desktop verification pilots for the BlueSky programme, the industry's first sustainability assessment, validation and verification programme.

"Following the announcement of the launch of the BlueSky Programme at the March Executive Summit, we have kicked off the pilot phase of the desktop verification module with the help of Astral Aviation, CSC India and Swissport," according to an official announcement.

The pilot participants are expected to complete the desktop verification over the next several weeks, the statement added. Participants have already had a preparatory call with the validator and are currently completing the questionnaire and compiling submission documents. Once the questionnaire and evidence is submitted, a formal assessment will begin and participants will have individual briefings to discuss their results and personalised dashboards.

"We are excited to see the next step of the BlueSky Program realised," says Steven Polmans, Chairman, TIACA. "The pilot phase of the desktop verification is the beginning of real change, and it will ultimately allow companies to assess and verify the progress of their own sustainability Journey. To be able to provide the industry with transparency on such an important topic such as sustainability is a game changer and we look forward to seeing the impact it has on our industry."

Glyn Hughes, Director General, TIACA, adds: "The launch and release of the BlueSky assessment guidelines was the first step on this journey. We expect the participants of the pilot to be given clear insight on where their companies stand in creating a sustainable future. We will then commence the next phase of our journey by launching the BlueSky desktop verification for the entire industry followed by the onsite validation module early next year."

The BlueSky Programme is a tool that the air cargo industry can use to track their sustainability progress, benchmark against peers and accelerate the industry's transformation, the statement said.