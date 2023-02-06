Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Timo Schamber as its new Global Airfreight Director CEP (Courier, Express, and Parcel Services), effective February 1. With the creation of this new position, the company is responding to the increasing global airfreight market demands and the rapid development of cross-border e-commerce business, which will be a major growth driver for years to come.

Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, this business segment has grown significantly and is expected to continue to expand under Timo Schamber's leadership in the future.

Most recently, Timo Schamber was the Managing Director at Lufthansa subsidiary heyworld GmbH and, with over 15 years of work experience, he brings a wealth of expertise in logistics and e-commerce.

Throughout his career, he has also been involved in the launch of various start-ups, focusing on the development and marketing of new products, the acquisition and retention of international e-commerce customers, and the development of organizational structures and processes.

"We are delighted to have Timo Schamber, a highly experienced industry expert, join the team to drive the further development of our Courier, Express and Parcel Services in the airfreight sector worldwide. Given the ongoing volatile market environment, we face new challenges daily. In this setting, it is particularly important to provide stability to our customers as a reliable partner, while at the same time adding value by offering new solution-oriented service options," says Jan Kleine-Lasthues, COO of Airfreight, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.