MMI Asia has announced that the third edition of transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia (tlacSEA) 2027 will be held from October 25 to 27, 2027, instead of the previously scheduled October 27 to 29 dates.

The event has been rescheduled to align with the Diwali period, supporting business continuity for exhibitors and partners across key logistics markets in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Recognised as a leading meeting platform for transport logistics and air cargo solutions in the region, tlacSEA 2027 is expected to bring together global logistics providers, airfreight specialists, shippers, policymakers and technology leaders. The event will focus on addressing the changing demands of regional and international supply chains and will serve as a marketplace for companies supporting trade across air, sea and land. It also highlights Southeast Asia’s role as a key global logistics hub.

The revised dates follow the strong performance of tlacSEA 2025, which recorded high participation levels. The event welcomed more than 8,100 participants from 92 countries and featured 120 exhibitors from 27 markets, including national pavilions from Singapore, Germany, China and Taiwan. It also brought together senior executives, policymakers and industry innovators across multimodal logistics, supply chain technology and airfreight.

In addition, the 2025 edition hosted 152 speakers and 76 conference sessions covering topics such as digitalisation, sustainability, multimodal infrastructure, market outlooks and cross-border trade innovation. These results reflected the growing importance of resilient and technology-enabled supply chains across industries.

Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of Messe München International Asia, said aligning the event dates with Diwali would better support exhibitors and partners across the region. He added that, building on the success of previous editions, tlacSEA 2027 will continue to serve as an important platform for global logistics and air cargo leaders, supporting supply chains across sectors including manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, life sciences, aerospace and energy.