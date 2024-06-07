From June 25th to 27th, the global logistics and airfreight industry will converge once again at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. With over 700 exhibitors set to showcase their offerings across an expansive 50,000 square meters of exhibition space, the event promises to be a vibrant marketplace of innovation and collaboration. Attendees can also look forward to gaining valuable insights into the latest developments and trends through the comprehensive conference programme, mentions an official release by Messe München.

Since its establishment in 2004, transport logistic China has emerged as the foremost trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management in the Asia-Pacific region. With a legacy spanning two decades, the event has continuously pioneered industry trends and facilitated vital connections for international enterprises aiming to enter the Chinese market and local businesses seeking global expansion.

Today, the trade fair has evolved into a global hub for the logistics industry, maintaining unwavering international interest. China's significance as a major hub for global goods movement remains unparalleled. Notably, the Port of Shanghai stands as the world's largest and busiest port, handling more than 25 percent of the world's shipping traffic. Furthermore, China's booming e-commerce sector continues to fuel demand for inventive logistics solutions, says the release.

"We are delighted that transport logistic China is finally back on track and making an impressive comeback. It has been a pacemaker for the development of the Eurasian Corridor over the past two decades and today reflects the major shifts in the global economy. These include the nearshoring of industry, digitalisation, ongoing globalisation, and dealing with climate change," says Dr. Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead at Messe München.



Despite a six-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transport logistic China is returning in full size with 50,000 square meters of exhibition space and more than 700 exhibitors, building on the success of 2018. Numerous international joint participations from countries such as Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the Czech Republic as well as the participation of the industry association, International Tank Container Organisation (ITCO) with its Tank Container Village underline the international orientation. The trade fair covers the entire spectrum of logistics services, from logistics real estate and air freight to land transport, port and shipping logistics, fresh produce logistics, logistics equipment and IT systems, and special vehicles.

In 2024, air cargo China will once again be featured as part of transport logistic China. It stands as the largest industry event for air cargo in Asia, covering approximately 10,000 square meters of space, making it the biggest yet. Attendees will have the chance to connect with prominent airlines like China Southern Airlines, Cargolux, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, Silk Way West Airlines, Qatar Cargo, and United Cargo, along with airports and service and logistics providers, the release added.

Transport logistic China and air cargo China present an excellent opportunity to access the latest market insights. Experts from diverse areas of the logistics industry will delve into key topics such as e-commerce, the Maritime Silk Road, and emerging logistics trends and technologies, especially relevant to manufacturing supply chains in sectors like automotive, chemical, and textile. Notably, conference sessions are offered free of charge for both exhibitors and visitors.