Messe München will be hosting the first multimodal logistics trade fair transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia and it is happening at the logistics hotspot of the world: Singapore.

"Running from November 1 to 3, 2023, the event will be the meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management in Southeast Asia. Singapore, which took the top spot among the 179 countries in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), is leading the way, but the ASEAN countries as a whole are also gaining importance as strategic logistics hubs both now and in the future," reads the release.

The LPI ranking gave Singapore the best scores in the quality of logistics services, competence and infrastructure categories. With its favourable geographical and geopolitical location on the Strait of Malacca, the city-state is home to one of the world’s most important transhipment hubs with its port. Handling a good 37 million TEU, Shanghai was the only port that was more successful last year. The Tuas Port, which was opened last year, is currently creating 65 million TEU of additional capacity. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most important markets for air freight, as well. Overall, ASEAN countries are catching up with China, the largest consumer market and production location. These countries are also considered reliable partners from a strategic geopolitical perspective.

“Singapore has become an important asset in Messe München's strategic positioning, which for us extends far beyond Southeast Asia," explain Messe München's co-CEOs Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer at a press event prior to transport logistic, which will open its doors on 9 May at the Munich exhibition centre: “The fact is: Germany still belongs to the world's top group in logistics. This is precisely why the world's leading logistics trade fair, transport logistic, is held here in Munich for many years – with multiple spin-offs in China, Turkey, South Africa and now Southeast Asia, for example. Singapore is the logistics world champion. Where else, if not here, should the latest addition to the transport logistic cluster be launched?”

Jost Lammers CEO of Munich Airport: "I congratulate Messe München on its decision to establish an offshoot of the transport logistic trade fair in Singapore. Against the background of the agreement on the liberalization of traffic rights between the EU and the ASEAN countries in 2022, the launch comes at exactly the right time and will further boost relations between the two strong economic regions. The Munich Premium Hub is already well connected to Southeast Asia with two daily flights to Singapore and Bangkok, and we are optimistic that more destinations are to come." Lammers also emphasizes, "One-third of all German airfreight volume to and from Southeast Asia is generated in the ‘powerhouse of southern Germany’ – this offers further growth potential for the Munich hub."

Asok Kumar, EVP global air freight at DB Schenker, also sees enormous potential: “Southeast Asia is a playing field for new business opportunities in logistics. We are confident that both export growth and consumer demand will bounce back there, also because of the overall upturn of the intra-Asia consumer market. As a logistics player with presence in all Southeast Asian countries, we are prepared to support our customers’ needs for end-to-end supply chain solutions in these complex yet promising markets.”

Peter Dressler, vice president logistics, Infineon Technologies AG, confirms the great importance of Southeast Asia for Infineon: “We have sites in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Many production partners are in the Southeast Asian region. Singapore is an important hub for us in logistics, not only because of its location, but also because the focus there is on highly automated and digitized logistics processes. This fits in with our own business as a semiconductor manufacturer, but above all it enables the speed and reliability that our customers and we need.”

Jaisey Yip, vice president, cargo business division, Changi Airport Group, adds: “Despite economic headwinds, Southeast Asia’s air trades with the rest of the world continued to expand over the past four years. Given the expectation of strong long-term progress with urbanisation and industrialisation, Southeast Asia is primed for growth in manufacturing, trades and logistics. The Changi air cargo hub, being in the heart of Southeast Asia, will have a critical role to play in global supply chains, facilitating the flow of international goods with its well-developed connectivity, cargo infrastructure and capabilities.”

Prof. Christopher Stoller, president of the aircargo club deutschland, who moderated the discussion, also sees positives in the further strengthening of Singapore: "We see Singapore as another important link in the international supply chains that serve Germany as a business location."

“Singapore is the gateway to the greater Southeast Asia region and the most dynamic and exciting hotspot for transport and logistics right now. Many global companies are already active here, and many more want to come to reap the rewards of the attractive conditions. By offering transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia, we are creating a platform for shippers and transport and logistics service providers to develop and expand their business in the region. We are experiencing great interest in our new trade fair across all modes of transport,” remarks Michael Wilton, managing director of MMI Asia, Messe München’s regional subsidiary.

Messe München organizes leading global events for the transport, logistics, and air freight industries. transport logistic Southeast Asia is the latest in a series of flagship fairs that include India (Mumbai), China (Shanghai), Turkey (Istanbul), South Africa (Johannesburg), the U.S. (Miami), and the world’s largest logistics event in Munich (Germany).