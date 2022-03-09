Turkish Airlines reported a 47 percent increase in cargo revenue to $4 billion compared to $2.7 billion in 2020 on cargo operations continuing at full capacity with freighters and about 15 wide body passenger aircraft being utilised for cargo operations.

While cargo revenue carried by passenger aircraft more than doubled (161 percent) to $1.2 billion, revenue from cargo aircraft operations was up 25 percent to $2.8 billion.

Turkish carried 1.87 million tonnes cargo in 2021, an increase of 22% from 2019 (comparison made with 2019 to account for Covid restrictions of flights in 2020).

Domestic cargo carried dropped 21 percent to 55,427 tonnes, international cargo increased 24 percent to 1.8 million tonnes.

"According to data revealed by The International Air Transport Association (IATA), Turkish Cargo ranked in fifth place among global air cargo carriers excluding integrated cargo carriers in 2021 in terms of carried cargo tonnage. Turkish Airlines takes firm steps forward to be one of the largest air cargo carriers in the world by increasing its market share in the global air cargo market," says the management in its board activity report released with the annual results.

While travel restrictions have not been lifted completely worldwide, Turkish Airlines has been able to carry 45 million passengers and reached 60 percent of 2019 levels in 2021. "Total capacity (Available Seat Kilometres) in 2021 reached 68 percent of 2019 levels. According to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), based on the average number of daily flights considered. Turkish Airlines has been ranked first in Europe with an average of 938 daily flights among network carriers in 2021."

The airline reported net sales of $10.7 billion compared to $6.7 billion in 2020 - an increase of 60 percent, and swung to a profit of $959 million from a loss of $836 million last year.