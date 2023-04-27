Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of Turkish Airlines, and Avianca Cargo, a leading cargo airline in the Latin America region, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential additional cooperation opportunities and strengthen air cargo connections. "The agreement will serve as a guide to further enable both carriers to offer a smooth and productive cargo service to their customers by combining resources and expertise," says an official release from Avianca. Turkish Cargo and Avianca Cargo will consider potential collaboration initiatives such as freighter capacity agreements, the release added. "These enhancements aim to provide air cargo customers of both airlines access to greater capacity in a wider and more connected global network. In addition, Turkish Cargo will be able to offer enhanced access to destinations in South America by leveraging Avianca Cargo's network in the region while Avianca Cargo will increase its access to major destinations worldwide through Turkish Cargo's wide interconnecting network."

(Left to right): Pablo Gonzalez, Head of Alliances and Interlines, Avianca Cargo, Gabriel Oliva, CEO, Avianca Cargo, Levent Konukcu, Chief Investment & Technology Officer , Turkish Airlines and Turhan Ozen, Chief Cargo Officer, Turkish Airlines

Turhan Ozen, Chief Cargo Officer, Turkish Airlines says: “This MoU represents a significant enhancement in air cargo services between Türkiye and Latin America. For this reason, we chose Avianca Cargo as our strategic partner in the region because it allows us to advance our firm purpose of improving our global cargo operations. Through this cooperation, in line with our customer-oriented approach, we are reinforcing our intercontinental connections and expanding our cargo services to destinations in South America.”