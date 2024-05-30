Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of Turkish Airlines, has obtained the platinum certification following the verification and review process of its SMARTIST cargo facility carried out for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 O+M: EB operations certification.

The LEED v4.1 O+M: EB platinum operations certification is designed to enhance the energy, water, material and interior quality and reduce their environmental impacts on a continuous basis, says an official release from Turkish Cargo. "Enhancement of the energy, water efficiency and interior quality enables the accomplishment of the sustainable goals while reducing the operating costs of the SMARTIST facility."

Ali Turk, Chief Cargo Officer, Turkish Airlines says: "Acting with awareness in terms of sustainability and environment is among our priorities. In this sense, we are committed to ensuring that the SMARTIST cargo facility not only enjoys its high capacity and cutting-edge technology but also is a sustainable and people-oriented building. Being the highest level of certification in LEED ratings, the platinum certification we have obtained is a substantial indication that characterises such commitment. We, as a global carrier, are determined to reduce our carbon footprint."

At SMARTIST, one of the state-of-the-art facilities in the world, cargo is being stored and transferred by means of the computer-controlled automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) without requiring use of an operator or forklift, the release added. "Additionally, ULD storage processes are automated through the ULD storage system. Such smart storage management systems not only expedite the operational processes but also minimise any unfavourable circumstance, which might arise, and also achieve cost savings."



International cargo drives Turkish April volumes

Turkish Airlines carried 162,483 tonnes of cargo in April, an increase of 34 percent from the same period last year, mainly driven by the 36 percent increase in international cargo carried at 158,090 tonnes.

For the first four months of 2024 (January-April), Turkish carried 640,041 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 35.1 percent compared to the same period last year. While domestic cargo carried was up 5.5 percent at 18,477 tonnes, international cargo carried increased 36.2 percent to 621,564 tonnes.

The Far East reported the maximum increase in cargo carried for the first four months (217,221 tonnes, up 38.8 percent) followed by North America (77,531 tonnes, up 37.1 percent).