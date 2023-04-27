Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of Turkish Airlines, joined the CEIV Lithium Battery certification programme established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Participation of the carrier in the certification programme, which consists of the training, assessment and validation processes, became formalised at the signing ceremony held during the World Cargo Symposium in Istanbul, says an official release.

“As a global air cargo brand, we are strongly committed to maintaining the supply chain for the lithium battery products and diligently fulfilling our responsibilities in this regard," says Bilal Ekşi, CEO, Turkish Airlines. "Thus, participation in the CEIV Li-batt certification programme, which is globally accepted as one of the highest standards, is a great source of pride to us. Such a new certification programme underlines the adherence of Turkish Cargo to the high-quality standards and its commitment to provide safe, fast and secure air cargo service to our customers, once again.”

Brendan Sullivan, Global Head of Cargo, IATA adds: “The European freight market is one of the largest in the world, accounting for close to a quarter of total global trade. Having Turkish Airlines, one of Europe’s largest cargo carriers achieve CEIV Li-batt certification is a significant boost for meeting shippers’ expectations in terms of the safe transport of goods containing lithium batteries.”