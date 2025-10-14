Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of Turkish Airlines, has expanded its freighter fleet by adding its ninth Boeing 777 Freighter and plans to induct three more by mid-2026. The new aircraft will operate on long-haul routes to the Americas and the Far East as part of the carrier’s plan to strengthen capacity and efficiency.

Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Ali Türk said, “As Turkish Cargo, we will expand our Boeing 777F fleet to 12 aircraft in 2026, gaining an additional annual capacity of approximately 220,000 tonnes. This growth will contribute to our fleet streamlining and sustainability goals, while enabling us to offer our business partners greater capacity.”

He added that the expansion is a strategic investment that supports Turkish Cargo’s growth strategy centred on wide-body freighters. The new aircraft will enhance operational capability through extended range, higher payload capacity, and improved fuel efficiency.

Paul Righi, Boeing Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Eurasia and India, said, “We are excited to build on our partnership and support Turkish Cargo in its growth strategy with more 777 Freighters joining their fleet. The unique capabilities of the 777 Freighter will enhance their operations with the capacity and reach to support growing cargo market demand.”

Turkish Cargo currently operates services to more than 350 destinations in 134 countries and carries around 2 million tonnes of cargo annually. Under Turkish Airlines’ 2033 Vision, which targets a total fleet of 813 aircraft, Turkish Cargo aims to increase its freighter count from 28 to 44.

The expansion aligns with the airline’s SMARTIST 2.0 investment plan, digitalisation initiatives, and focus on specialised cargo operations. The growing fleet is also expected to reinforce Istanbul’s role as a strategic hub for global air transport.