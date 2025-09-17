Turkish Cargo announced the launch of a new logistics product, TK Aero on September 17. This service is designed for the secure and time-critical transport of aircraft components, offering two distinct options to meet diverse operational demands.

According to a company press release, TK Aero provides fast and reliable transport solutions through its TK Aero Spare and TK Aero Advanced segments.

"In developing TK Aero, we put engineering at the center and built an end-to-end system that addresses the varied needs of operations," said Ali Türk, Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer. He highlighted the service's capability to handle the most sensitive transports, from Aircraft on Ground (AOG) scenarios to the shipment of large engines.

Türk noted that the product blends digital integration for reservations with on-site operations led by expert teams, guaranteeing customers not only speed but also operational continuity and security.

The TK Aero Spare service is tailored for the swift and flexible transport of a wide range of aircraft parts, including landing gear, wings, and avionics systems. This service accepts cargo without weight or size limitations and guarantees priority handling and loading.

For larger, heavier, and more delicate items like aircraft engines and helicopter components, Turkish Cargo offers TK Aero Advanced. This service moves beyond standard procedures with a precise, engineering-focused approach. Prior to each transport, a technical evaluation and a customized loading plan are developed.

A dedicated team of certified Aircraft Loadmasters oversees the entire on-site process, from loading and securing to unloading, using specialized equipment.

The release further added that all TK Aero operations are managed through a robust digital infrastructure, enabling seamless communication and 24/7 monitoring.

Customers can submit requests for engine shipments digitally via the TKGO platform or website, which helps accelerate planning and simplify the information flow.