LODD Autonomous has launched the certification programme for its Hili hybrid cargo aircraft with the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), marking a significant step towards commercial deployment of the autonomous cargo platform.

The programme moves Hili from the development and flight-testing phase into formal civil aviation certification. According to the company, it is the first autonomous cargo aircraft designed and developed in the UAE to enter the country's civil certification process.

Developed in Abu Dhabi, Hili is a hybrid-powered vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft capable of transporting payloads of up to 250 kg over distances of up to 700 km. The aircraft is intended to support cargo operations across healthcare, energy, humanitarian and industrial supply chains by providing long-range, autonomous freight transport.

Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, said, “The launch of the Hili certification programme marks one of the most significant milestones in the evolution of the aircraft and reflects the progress we have made across design, engineering and flight testing.”

The certification process will cover aircraft design approval, airworthiness compliance, ground and flight testing, operational evaluations and safety assessments required for future commercial operations.

The programme is being conducted under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, with the GCAA serving as the certifying authority throughout the process. LODD said the initiative supports its objective of certifying Hili as the first advanced autonomous civilian aircraft to be designed, engineered and certified in the UAE.

The certification effort is supported by Abu Dhabi's aviation ecosystem, including the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) through its Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster.

Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “The certification of advanced autonomous aviation systems such as Hili represents a significant step in advancing Abu Dhabi’s integrated mobility ecosystem. At the Integrated Transport Centre, we are committed to enabling and supporting the development of innovative transport solutions that enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability across the Emirate.”

According to Ali AlHashmi, Head of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Hili's entry into the formal certification phase reflects the collaborative efforts of industry, regulators and ecosystem partners in advancing the development, testing and commercial deployment of next-generation aviation technologies.

Meanwhile, Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said the Hili certification programme reflects the country's commitment to advancing aviation innovation while ensuring high safety standards and supporting the certification of next-generation aircraft technologies.

Once certified, the Hili aircraft is expected to support commercial operations across middle-mile logistics, healthcare supply chains, offshore services, humanitarian missions and regional cargo transportation.