The outsourced ULD management and repair services company Unilode Aviation Solutions announces the appointment of Ross Marino as chief executive officer, effective 28 February 2022. Ross Marino succeeds Benoit Dumont, who has stepped down from his chief executive officer position.



Ross Marino has over 30 years of aviation experience, having worked in numerous senior and executive management roles at leading global ground handling organisations and airlines. He had a 15-year-long career at dnata, one of the world's largest providers of ground handling and air services, where he was instrumental in growing dnata into a leading global organisation, and most recently held the position of chief executive officer Europe. He holds a Master of Science degree in Aviation from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and completed an executive education programme of the London Business School.

John Hanna, partner, head of Europe, Basalt Infrastructure Partners, says: "We are very pleased that Ross has joined Unilode as its new CEO and are confident that he is the right person to continue driving Unilode forward in these very exciting and challenging times of the aviation industry. Ross is a proven leader with exceptional strategic and business development vision and broad aviation industry experience, and we look forward to growing Unilode's business together. I would like to thank Benoit Dumont, Unilode's departing Chief Executive Officer, for his leadership, commitment and dedication over the past four years. During his tenure Unilode undertook a massive transformation that saw the development of new services, the launch of digital solutions, the expansion of its network and the growth of its customer base. We wish Benoit the very best in his future endeavours and welcome Ross at the helm of Unilode."

Benoit Dumont says: "I am very proud of Unilode's great achievements and thankful for the exceptional drive and dedication of Unilode's staff, the trust and support of its customers and investors, and wish every success to the organisation and my successor Ross Marino."

Ross Marino, chief executive officer, Unilode, says, "Unilode's customer-focused and innovation-driven business strategy makes it well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to continuing providing high-quality services to our customers and developing the company with a clear ambition of capturing the opportunities in the markets we serve. I am committed to successfully leading Unilode in its next chapter of growth and look forward to working with my new team."