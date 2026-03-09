Unilode, an unit load device (ULD) management and digital solutions company, announced on 9 March the launch of Super Sentinel, a new digital tracking solution aimed at eliminating lost and unreported cargo containers globally.

Developed in partnership with shipment tracking leader OnAsset Intelligence, Super Sentinel functions as an advanced digital layer integrated into Unilode’s existing Bluetooth and LoRa tags.

According to the press release, this technology is its ability to track ULDs even when they move outside of Unilode’s established fixed reader network. This capability allows operators to pinpoint the exact location of missing or unreported ULDs virtually anywhere in the world, supporting the increasingly complex needs of airlines and cargo handlers.

"Super Sentinel is a major step forward in our digital evolution. Our focus remains on delivering value and service excellence for our customers. We will continue to develop advanced capabilities such as piece-level tracking and cargo data intelligence," said Ross Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Unilode

Unilode is implementing a technology rollout across its entire global fleet of over 220,000 ULDs throughout 2026. The primary goal of this enhancement is to eradicate equipment loss through intelligent digital recovery. The company expects an improvement, expecting the technology to result in over 95% fewer unreported ULDs and paving the way for a future with zero losses.

Adam Crossno, Chief Executive Officer, OnAsset Intelligence said, "Super Sentinel demonstrates how scalable digital technology can deliver real operational value at a global scale. Our partnership with Unilode continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in ULD and cargo visibility, recovery, and intelligence, laying the groundwork for even more advanced digital capabilities in the future."