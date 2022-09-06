Unilode Aviation Solutions and OnAsset Intelligence announce a network upgrade that now includes in-flight tracking capabilities.

"Unilode owns and operates the world's largest digitally enabled unit load device (ULD) fleet, over 120,000 digital ULDs, built upon a global network of OnAsset's SENTRY IoT gateways installed at airports, repair stations, freight forwarder warehouses and trucks, and now as a world's first this IoT network extends to the aircraft itself," reads the release.

Adam Crossno, OnAsset Intelligence CEO, said, "Extending real-time visibility to the aircraft itself, during flight and ground operations, is a real game changer because we can provide critical operational visibility at the very edge where it counts most. We can now deliver seamless location, status and chain-of-custody visibility across all aspects of the aviation supply chain, and that's never been possible before. This is an evolution two decades in the making. The key to digital enablement is a great network, and that is what we've built in partnership with Unilode. This network supports digitised ULDs, intelligent warehouses, piece-level cargo tracking, ground support equipment tracking and 3rd party devices via our Managed Interoperability™ offering. We are able to support the industry at large, with visibility in all phases of the process, and we are eager to continue our long legacy of innovation together."

Continuing the successful multi-year project to digitally enable Unilode's entire ULD fleet, the rollout of OnAsset's patented SENTRY 600 FlightSafe® gateway is already underway. The SENTRY 600 is the world's most powerful IoT gateway, including Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi and LoRa connectivity, combined with GPS, a full sensor suite and an e-paper screen and keypad. The device has been designed to capture tens of thousands of sensor tags in a single scan cycle, plowing the road for a future where all assets and shipments in the aviation supply chain are digitally connected. Including a rechargeable battery and OnAsset patented FlightSafe® technology, the SENTRY 600 is the only such device that is fully compliant with aviation regulations for installation on aircraft.

Ross Marino, Unilode Aviation Solutions CEO said: "We are excited to upgrade Unilode's ULD reader network to the new SENTRY 600 gateway which will allow us to enhance our global network reach and reliability, and enable us and our customers to reap all benefits of our digital solutions in the years to come. Unilode is committed to improving the data capture to promote more efficient operations and increase asset availability by reducing missing, lost, and idle ULDs which drive up inefficiencies and costs, and to enable airlines to realise additional revenue stream opportunities. All of Unilode's ULD management customers receive these upgrades free of charge as part of our continued focus on improving our ULD service levels and delivering on our digital promises."