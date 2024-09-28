United Cargo, in collaboration with Quick, a Kuehne+Nagel company and JDM Operations Management, recently completed a critical humanitarian mission that has the potential to save countless lives in Ghana.

"The shipment, consisting of advanced medical equipment including colposcopes, was delivered to Saving Mothers, where it will be used in the early detection and treatment of cervical cancer," says an official release from United.

Colposcopes are essential tools in obstetrics and gynaecology procedures that enable doctors to closely examine the cervix for signs of disease, including precancerous lesions, the release added. "Early detection is crucial in the fight against cervical cancer, a leading cause of death among women in many developing countries. With the colposcopes transported to Ghana, the doctors affiliated with Saving Mothers can perform more thorough examinations and provide timely treatment to patients in need, potentially saving hundreds of lives."

JDM Operations Management donated these colposcopes to support Saving Mothers's mission of improving maternal health in under-resourced regions. In addition to the colposcopes, the shipment included other vital instruments and machines, further enhancing the capabilities of medical professionals working in the field, the release added.

"The journey of this precious cargo was complex, requiring careful coordination and execution. The shipment began its journey at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, made a brief stop at Washington Dulles International Airport and then continued to Accra, Ghana. From there, the equipment was transported into the remote regions of Ghana, where it will be used by medical teams on the front lines of healthcare."

John Karlquist, Director, Quality Assurance and Administration, Quick says: "This mission was about more than just moving equipment; it was about delivering hope and the promise of better healthcare to those who need it most. At Quick, we understand that every detail matters when it comes to humanitarian logistics, and we’re proud to have partnered with United Cargo to ensure these life-saving colposcopes reached the doctors and patients in Ghana. Together, we’ve taken a vital step towards preventing cervical cancer and saving lives."

Jan Krems, President, United Cargo adds: ""At United Cargo, we believe in leveraging our capabilities to support communities in need. This shipment to Ghana is a prime example of how we can make a real difference in people’s lives by delivering essential medical equipment to areas where it’s needed the most."

A representative from Saving Mothers commented: "The delivery of these colposcopes is a game-changer for our efforts to combat cervical cancer in Ghana. We are incredibly thankful to JDM Operations Management for their generous donation, Quick International for their logistics expertise and to United Cargo for ensuring these life-saving tools reached us safely."

The mission is a testament to the difference that can be made when companies and organisations come together with a shared goal of making the world a healthier, safer place, the release added.