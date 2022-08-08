UPS (NYSE: UPS) on Monday announced plans to acquire Bomi Group – an industry-leading multinational healthcare logistics provider.

The transaction will add temperature-controlled facilities across 14 countries and nearly 3,000 highly-skilled Bomi Group team members to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America.

About the development, EVP and President of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Kate Gutmann, said, "As a leading global healthcare logistics company, Bomi enhances our portfolio of services and accelerates our journey to become the number one provider of complex healthcare logistics. UPS Healthcare and Bomi Group employees share similar values, and our cultures are firmly rooted in a relentless focus on quality. The combination of our two teams will significantly improve our healthcare customers' ability to continue to develop and deliver life-saving innovations."

Since 1985, Bomi Group has provided high value-added services for the medtech and pharma sectors with a customised and tailored approach. A quality-focused company, it is devoted to healthcare, building solid and long-lasting business relationships with over 150 multinational customers worldwide.

Key Bomi Group leaders, including CEO Marco Ruini, will continue in their roles to provide seamless service to Bomi Group customers after the transaction closes. Bomi Group's employees will also continue to play vital roles in the combined organisation.

"With over 35 years in the healthcare logistics industry, our team has developed best-in-class services designed to meet and exceed the needs of our medical technology and pharmaceutical customers," said Ruini. "Joining the UPS team will expand those capabilities and create an even more integrated and powerful global network for our customers."

The acquisition will add more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and four million square feet to the UPS Healthcare global footprint, offering customers access to faster shipping times, greater production flexibility, and offerings to help them attract new business. The acquisition will play a key role in the delivery of next-generation pharmaceutical and biologic treatments that increasingly require time-critical and temperature-sensitive logistics.

"We are focused on building healthcare logistics capabilities and services that allow our customers to deliver the newest healthcare innovations," said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. "We are excited to combine Bomi's talent, expertise and capabilities with UPS Healthcare – together, we will provide unmatched solutions to our customers, powered by UPS's integrated, global smart logistics network."

The acquisition of Bomi is part of UPS Healthcare's continued expansion of its network and services to meet growing demand; including Bomi, UPS Healthcare has doubled its global footprint since 2020. Recent expansions include newly constructed and soon-to-be-opened dedicated state-of-the-art healthcare logistics facilities in Germany and Australia and expanded campuses in Hungary and the Netherlands.

UPS Healthcare also recently enhanced UPS Premier, a technology-led service that can prioritise and track critical shipments within 10 feet (about 3m) of their location anywhere in UPS's global network. UPS Premier brings worldwide visibility, control, reliability and product recovery capabilities to UPS Healthcare customers.

These expansions and new services meet the complex and varied needs of UPS Healthcare's customers, helping them turn logistics into a competitive advantage.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary regulatory review and approval. The value and terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time. J P Morgan Securities LLC served as the financial advisor to UPS.