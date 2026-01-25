Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has named Roland Weil Vice President Business Development for its E-commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling (EFFH) services in Germany.

Last year WFS, a SATS company, announced its plan to expand its E-commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling (EFFH) services at Frankfurt Airport in Germany after signing a long-term lease on two warehouse facilities starting in January 2026. The expansion aims to increase capacity for freight forwarding, trucking, and e-commerce companies as freight volumes in Frankfurt grew 6.2% in 2024 and continued to rise in early 2025. WFS will operate two warehouses and two office buildings on a 24,000 m² site in Cargo City South, equipped with ULD handling systems and volume and dimension scanners to handle up to 100,000 tonnes annually.

Weil’s appointment takes effect immediately. He joins WFS from Frankfurt Airport, where he served as Vice President Sales Cargo and was closely involved in shaping the airport’s air freight growth. In his new role, he will support the expansion of WFS’s freight forwarding and e-commerce business at Frankfurt, Germany’s most important air cargo gateway. The company is also preparing to move into a large logistics centre in Cargo City South, previously used by DHL, as part of its plans to scale up operations at the location.

With four decades of experience in aviation and air cargo, Weil brings deep industry knowledge and long-standing relationships to WFS. He is a founding member and the first managing director of Air Cargo Community Frankfurt e.V., an organisation that has played a key role in strengthening collaboration across the airport’s cargo sector.

Weil began his aviation career in the sales department of Air Canada in Frankfurt and later spent many years at Delta Air Lines, where he held several senior sales roles. His last position at Delta was Regional Director Sales for Southern Europe and Southeast Asia, during which time he built a strong international network.

In March 2005, he joined Fraport as Vice President Sales, becoming the main point of contact for airlines’ route and network planners and supporting the development of scheduled flights to and via Frankfurt. In February 2013, he moved into the newly created role of Vice President Sales Cargo, where he was closely involved in the expansion of Frankfurt Airport’s air freight business.

Welcoming him to the company, Claus Wagner, Managing Director of Frankfurt Cargo Services (FCS), the Frankfurt-based subsidiary of WFS, said: “We are pleased to welcome Roland Weil to the WFS family. In his new role, he will support the development of new products and the expansion of our air freight handling activities. We look forward to working with him as we continue to develop our operations in Frankfurt.”

WFS is one of the world’s leading providers of air cargo handling and ground services, with a strong global presence across major airports. In Frankfurt, its operations are carried out through Frankfurt Cargo Services (FCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of WFS, which manages cargo handling activities at the airport on behalf of the group.