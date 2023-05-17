Virgin Atlantic Cargo and cargo.one announced a global partnership to bring the carrier’s capacity to the real-time digital booking platform.

Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s network serves 400 destinations worldwide including daily services to key locations across the United States, India, China, Nigeria, South Africa, Israel and the Caribbean."Freight forwarders rely upon Virgin Atlantic Cargo for its robust reliability and high-quality service. Partnering with cargo.one enables the airline to expand its customer base and booking channels with forwarders globally to improve digital access to its services," says a release from cargo.one.

Customers can customise the right handling, speed, priority, and price for their needs by choosing from Classic, Priority, and Express rates, the release added.

“We are delighted to have partnered with cargo.one," says Phil Wardlaw, Managing Director, Virgin Atlantic Cargo. "As customer requirements and digital experiences evolve, we anticipate that by 2025, a significant proportion of bookings will be completed online. This meant it was important for us to partner with the leading marketplace that continues to expand the choice for our customers, so they can book cargo their way.

“We always strive to create brilliantly different experiences for our customers, which is why we’re pleased that cargo.one shares our commitment to exceeding customer expectations, making air cargo easier for everyone and ensuring that every touchpoint is not only optimal but also meaningful. Above all else, every digital booking with Virgin Atlantic Cargo comes with expert support and a human touch at every step.”

Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO, cargo.one adds: “Both Virgin Atlantic Cargo and cargo.one share a passion and uncompromising dedication to customer experience and have won freight forwarders’ love and loyalty as a result. We will work together to build digital journeys that fully capitalise on Virgin’s attractive offers while guaranteeing customers experience the care and expert support they value for their shipments. It is the very best of circumstances in which to return the Virgin team’s prized primate."