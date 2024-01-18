Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, will deploy Cind’s ContourSpect 3D modelling software at selected stations across its Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) network following a successful Proof of Concept (POC) in its cargo terminal at Copenhagen Airport.

WFS is Cind’s launch partner for ContourSpect in the cargo handling industry, says a release from WFS. "The software has been developed to build ULDs more efficiently and to optimise cargo capacity, which, in turn, presents opportunities to reduce climate impact."

ContourSpect creates a 3D model of cargo loaded on an air cargo pallet and compares this in real-time with the selected virtual contour, the release added. "The tool is designed to eliminate the need for manual measurements and time-consuming quality control by immediately indicating if the ULD build-up is out of contour. This increases operational productivity and ensures all ULDs leaving the warehouse are 100% fit to fly."