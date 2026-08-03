IndiGo has announced that Willie Walsh has assumed charge as its Chief Executive Officer, leading the airline into its next phase of growth and global expansion. Walsh brings more than four decades of experience in the global aviation industry. He will work closely with the Board and the management team to build on IndiGo's operational foundations, advance its strategic ambitions and create long-term value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

Welcoming Walsh, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said, "As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to continued development of the Indian aviation sector."

Commenting on his appointment, Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now. I look forward to working with the entire IndiGo team to build on the airline’s success and take it to greater heights globally."

As Chief Executive Officer, Walsh will oversee the airline's overall management and strategic direction. His priorities include accelerating IndiGo's global growth, driving operational excellence, strengthening its network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing the customer experience. He will work closely with the Board and the leadership team to guide the airline through its next stage of growth.

Walsh has held several senior leadership roles during his aviation career. He began as a pilot at Aer Lingus before becoming the airline's Chief Executive Officer in 2001. He later served as Chief Executive Officer of British Airways from 2005 to 2011, Chief Executive Officer of International Airlines Group from 2011 to 2020, and most recently as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IndiGo announced Walsh's appointment as Chief Executive Officer in March 2026 following the resignation of Pieter Elbers. At the time, the airline said Walsh would take over after completing his tenure as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on July 31, 2026. The appointment was subject to regulatory approvals, with Walsh expected to join the airline no later than August 3, 2026.