Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has reinforced its commitment to the US market with the introduction of an additional 50 tonnes of belly capacity via four new weekly direct passenger flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from 15 November 2022. With the addition of these flights, the carrier will offer a total of 11 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and New York.

In addition to offering 11 weekly flights to JFK, New York, Etihad Cargo provides the capacity to other key destinations in the US via freighter and passenger flights to Chicago and Washington D.C. The carrier operates nine flights per week to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and daily flights to Dulles International Airport, Washington. The introduction of additional capacity to Etihad Cargo's winter schedule brings the total cargo capacity into and out of the US to 1,084 tonnes per week.

Existing daily services will continue on Etihad's new Airbus 350 aircraft, which has been deployed on the New York route since June 2022. The new flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. These aircraft types are two of the most efficient in the world, providing significantly less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous-generation twin-aisle aircraft. Etihad Cargo also operates two dedicated Boeing 777 freighter flights per week to Chicago via Europe, supported by an offline network.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Etihad Cargo continuously reviews its network to add more capacity to meet the needs of its partners and customers. The introduction of four additional weekly flights to New York to the carrier's winter schedule further demonstrates Etihad Cargo's commitment to customers, offering additional capacity on this key trade lane and strengthening the US's connection to the rest of the world via Etihad Cargo's hub in Abu Dhabi."

Providing additional capacity to New York is the latest step by the carrier to expand operations in the US. Earlier in 2022, Etihad Cargo strengthened the carrier's US commercial team with the appointment of Caroline Pappas to the role of General Manager – Americas.