Aero Africa has announced that the company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Logistics Passport (WLP), that is slated to help reduce barriers to trade and promote cooperation between businesses and governments through this groundbreaking initiative.

As per a social media post by Aero Africa on Thursday, the company cited, "Through this partnership, we'll lay the foundations for new developments and collaborations in the global logistics and supply chain industry, with our focus on the African continent. Our collaboration with WLP will enable us to expand our services and provide even more comprehensive logistics solutions to our clients. We look forward to working closely with the WLP team and our partners to deliver exceptional logistics solutions and create value for businesses worldwide."

Speaking to LUA, Christos Spyrou, Founder & CEO of Aero Africa said, "We're thrilled to announce our new collaboration with the World Logistics Passport (WLP), the world's first logistics loyalty program for freight forwarders and traders. At Aero Africa, we are dedicated to providing neutral African logistic solutions and value-added services to the international logistics and aviation community. With an African footprint in over 84 airports covering all 54 countries, we are well-positioned to deliver bespoke, cost-effective solutions to and from the African continent. The WLP is helping to reimagine how goods and services move around the world, increase resilience in global supply chains, and remove the barriers that prevent developing economies from trading as freely as they might."

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) is a global, private sector-led, initiative designed to smooth the flow of global trade, unlock market access through the creation of new trade routes and provides economic efficiencies to members.



The WLP overcomes non-tariff trade barriers through the offering of financial and non-financial benefits such as fast-tracking of cargo movement, reducing administrative costs, advancing cargo information and facilitating trade across borders.

A post by WLP on its LinkedIn page mentioned, "By reducing barriers to trade & promoting cooperation between businesses and governments, WLP helps to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses around the world. Today, we're thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Aero Africa! This partnership is set to pave the way for new opportunities & collaborations in the logistics and supply chain industry."

