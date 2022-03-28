After the recent acquisition of Amsterdam-based air freight data analysts CLIVE Data Services, Xeneta has appointed two new executives to key sales leadership positions - Scott Irvine as VP of freight forwarding and Laura Finbow as director of sales enablement.

"Scott brings a wealth of global freight forwarding experience with him, and he will play a critical role in building this category for us. And as we continue to innovate and streamline our revenue operations, Laura will lead initiatives across sales and other business units that drive revenue and improve productivity," writes Xeneta CRO Paul Mullins in a blog.

Scott Irvine has worked in the logistics industry for over two decades, holding senior leadership roles across shippers and freight forwarders. Most recently, Scott was the VP of air & ocean for Zencargo, a leading digital freight forwarder. At Xeneta, Scott will spearhead freight forwarding initiatives and help grow the company's business within the segment.

Mullins said, "As Xeneta's director of sales enablement, Laura Finbow will lead initiatives that transform the company's revenue operations. Finbow's knowledge and experience will play a critical role in guiding the organization as it scales systems and processes across sales, marketing, and other departments."

Finbow has served as managing director EMEA at digital freight platform Magaya before joining Xeneta and has also held management roles at INTTRA and Safmarine.